2 Legendary Comedians Heading To New York’s Southern Tier

If you love great comedy, it's worth the 4 hour drive from the Central New York region. 2 legendary comedians are heading to Jamestown this summer.

The National Comedy Center has announced the lineup for the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which is taking place August 7th- August 10th in the “I Love Lucy” legend’s hometown of Jamestown New York. The National Comedy Center in Jamestown opened in 2018 and is the first museum in the world dedicated to the art of comedy. Its 50-plus interactive exhibits explore comedy’s evolution. In 2019, a bill signed by President Trump, officially declared it the “Official National Comedy Center of the United States.”

See Jon Stewart August 9th

Comic Relief Stand-Up for LA: A Benefit For LA Wildfire Recovery Getty Images for Comic Relief loading...

Jon Stewart will take the stage August 9th with his own blend of comedy and political commentary in “An Evening with Jon Stewart.” The former host of “The Daily Show”, and current Monday host of the show will take the stage.

See Bill Murray August 10th

Bill Murray, best known for his comedic roles on “Saturday Night Live,” as well as movies like “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” “Caddyshack,” “Scrooged,” “What About Bob,” “Lost in Translation,” and more, will take the stage mixing comedy and music. Murray has embarked on a new musical journey as Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, featuring acclaimed guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia. The band will be delivering performances of classic rock and blues covers.

How To Buy Tickets To See Jon Stewart And Bill Murray

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 2nd at 10AM at ComedyCenter.org/festival. Presale tickets will be available Friday, April 25th at 10AM through Thursday, May 1st for National Comedy Center members.

