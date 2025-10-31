This fall, something amazing and nostalgic is rolling down the tracks in Western New York. You'll want to make the trip from Central New York for sure.

If you’re a fan of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” you’re going to love this. The historic New York and Lake Erie Railroad, along with the communities of Gowanda and South Dayton (yes, the same ones featured in the movie), are paying tribute to the late, great John Candy. This isn’t just a movie-themed event. It’s a celebration of kindness, connection, and the comfort of finding good people in unexpected places.

A Tribute That Hits Close to Home

Set for November 15th and 22nd, with scenic train departures at 11AM and 2PM, the tribute includes a special video presentation about Planes, Trains & Automobiles, nearly 40 years after it hit theaters. The South Dayton station, known as “Stubbville” in the movie, still stands proudly, and visitors can even take photos inside the original ticket office where John Candy once worked his cinematic magic. And get this, five dollars from every ticket goes to local nonprofits, keeping the spirit of giving alive.

Organizers say they want to make this a full-on sensory experience: fall colors, cool air, historic props, and the steady hum of those same tracks seen on screen:

“I was in a dark place once, and Del Griffith spoke to me,” said one organizer, referencing Candy’s unforgettable character. “That movie reminded me that even when life’s messy, someone always turns around to say, ‘Come home with me.’ That’s what this is all about.”

Giving Back in True John Candy Spirit

In one of the most touching gestures, shelters and community groups are helping bring members of the unhoused community aboard for a special Thanksgiving train on November 25th. This will be complete with a warm meal and good company. It’s not about pity, it’s about people helping people, just like Del and Neal did.

A Legacy That Crosses Borders

It wouldn’t be a John Candy tribute without acknowledging his Canadian roots. The event is expected to draw visitors from across the border. In a world that often feels divided, this simple, joyful ride is a reminder of what Candy always stood for.

