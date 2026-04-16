A Country Heavyweight Heads to Central New York

A man who’s been called "one of the greatest country singers of our time" is coming to Central New York this fall.

Jamey Johnson is set to take the stage at Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center on October 11, bringing his signature blend of traditional country storytelling and deep, gravel-toned vocals to the region.

Johnson isn’t your typical chart-chasing country act. His music leans more toward the roots of the genre — the kind of songs that feel lived-in, honest, and a little rough around the edges in the best way.

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Traveling Truebadour Tour Tickets

Turning Stone Rewards members get first access to tickets on Thursday, April 16, at 10:00 AM.

The public on-sale begins Friday, April 17, at 10:00 AM through Ticketmaster.

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Turning Stone Keeps the Big Names Coming

Jamey Johnson isn't the only country star taking the Events Center stage at Turning Stone this year.

Jordan Davis will bring a more modern country sound later in the month.

READ MORE: Jordan Davis Taking Over Turning Stone Events Center

Home Free, a country a cappella group, is also coming to town. Their Highways & High Seas Tour stops in the Showroom on August 14.

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Concerts in New York

The 2026 concert season is shaping up to be a big one in New York.

From legends like Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, and Willie Nelson to today's stars like Jelly Roll, Riley Green, and Ella Langley, the hard part will be deciding which shows to put on your must-see list.

Check out all the country artists rolling through the Empire State.

Country Concerts in New York for 2026 Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Free Concerts at New York State Fair

The New York State Fair brings free shows every year. All you need is an 8-dollar admission ticket.

Take a look at all the acts announced....so far.