Is Frankie From ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ Real Or Fake?

If you watch the "One Bite Pizza Reviews" on social media, you may have this one burning question. When Dave talks to Frankie, is Frankie a real or fake person?

One Bite, Everybody Knows The Rules

Before you scroll down and either call me a complete idiot, or go "Thank god he asked this question", let me explain. I'm not the world's largest sports fan. I casually follow football (New York Jets and New York Giants sadly), and Baseball (New York Yankees/New York Mets). I haven't watched a full game in probably over a decade, and I probably watch paint dry then listen to sports talk, or watch it for that matter.

I respect Dave and what he built up with Barstool, but honestly, my extent of knowing his brand stops at pizza or frozen pizza reviews. I know Barstool is the cool version of sports replays, funny viral videos, and I'm sure dudes sharing their passion about sports. I know Dave wears flip flops, walks around New York, people go bananas for his reviews. I enjoy them, from the standpoint that they are simple and not Gordon Ramsay reviews. I want to know what bar pizza is the best, not where in Italy the tomato was grown. For that, I respect Dave and his massive brand.

So if this answer was known by being a fan of Barstool, I'm out.

Why Would I Question If Frankie Is Real?

I come from the radio world. Whether you agreed with his politics or not, Rush Limbaugh had a similar gimmick. Throughout his broadcast for over 30 years, he would constantly call out to "Mr. Snerdley." Many didn't know if the man was real, or some old school radio trick, and a fake name for any producer of the show. Turns out, Snerdley was a real dude, and still is.

After watching many of the reviews (I won't say I've watched every single one, but I will say I'm at least a solid 70% of seeing all of them), I'd constantly hear Dave talk to Frankie, or reference Frankie, and I've never seen him. Have you?.....that answer comes in a second.

Is Frankie A Real Person?

According to multiple searches on the internet, YES. Frankie is a real person. His full name is Frankie Borrelli. AGAIN, if you're a casual viewer like myself to strictly Dave's pizza videos, youd have no clue.....right?

Producer of Pizza Reviews. Fore Play contributor. Pup Punk drummer. Dave’s right hand man. Biggest Islanders fan on the planet. Team Portnoy."

So yeah, you can follow him online here. Also he was in some of the reviews.