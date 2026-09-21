Central New York movie lovers are in for a rare treat as three regional libraries team up to host the Manhattan Short Film Festival.

Running from September 24th through October 4th, this unique cinematic event offers local audiences a seat at a global table.

What It Is

The Manhattan Short Film Festival takes place across six continents.

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Instead of screening in traditional commercial theaters alone, the festival partners with community spaces to bring independent cinema directly to the public.

The most defining feature of the festival is its interactive format. Every attendee receives a ballot to vote for their favorite short film and best actor.

These local votes are tallied and sent to international headquarters to help decide the global winner.

Every finalist film automatically qualifies for Academy Award consideration, giving audiences an early look at future Oscar contenders.

Where It's Coming Locally

Locally, the event is being brought to the community through a collaboration among three Mid York Library System branches. Residents can catch screenings right in their backyard.

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Kirkland Town Library in Clinton, NY

Thursday 9/24 at 6p

Friday 9/25 at 1p and 6p

Saturday 9/26 at 10:30a

Jervis Public Library in Rome, NY

Friday 10/2 at 6p

Saturday 10/3 at 12p

The Cazenovia Public Library In Cazenovia, NY

Friday 9/25 at 6:30a

Saturday 9/26 at 1:30p

Old Forge Library in Old Forge, NY

Tuesday 9/29 from 4-9p

Wednesday 9/30 from 4-6p

Because showtimes and registration details vary by location, community members are encouraged to contact their local branch directly or visit their official websites to secure a spot.

What Will Be Shown

This year's festival features a milestone lineup of 10 finalist short films hailing from 10 entirely different countries.

The diverse roster includes entries from the United States, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Moldova, Russia, Cuba, Georgia, and Mexico.

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Whether you are a film buff or simply looking for a fun community night out, these screenings offer a world of storytelling without leaving Central New York.