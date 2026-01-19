It’s not every day that traffic on I81 slows down for a feathered reason, but that’s exactly what happened in Oswego County when a young barred owl was spotted injured along the median shoulder of the highway.

A Dangerous Discovery on I-81

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

According to New York State Police, Trooper Christopher Gibbs responded after the owl was struck by a vehicle and left unable to move safely out of harm’s way. With cars flying past on both sides, Trooper Gibbs carefully removed the owl from the median and transported it to a local bird sanctuary, where wildlife experts immediately stepped in to help.

READ MORE: Guided Snow Moon Hikes Return To Central New York

The sanctuary, which is well known for its rehabilitation work across Central and Northern New York, is currently caring for several birds of prey, including eagles. The injured owl is now receiving proper medical attention and has a real chance at recovery.

Barred Owls and Their Role in New York

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Barred owls have a long and fascinating history in New York State. Once found mostly in mature forests and wetlands, their population has steadily expanded over the last century. These owls are easily recognized by their distinctive hooting call, and by the vertical bars on their chest that give them their name. They play an important role in New York’s ecosystem by helping control rodent populations and maintaining balance in forest habitats.

Why Wildlife Collisions Are Increasing

Unfortunately, as development and traffic have increased, so have collisions involving wildlife, especially birds of prey that hunt near roadways. Wildlife officials say incidents like this are becoming more common, making rescues even more critical.

Thanks to Trooper Gibbs’ calm response and respect for wildlife, this barred owl avoided further injury and now has a second chance. It’s a reminder that protecting life doesn’t always mean sirens and lights, sometimes it means stopping, noticing, and stepping in when a vulnerable creature needs help. The New York State Police continue to encourage drivers to stay alert, especially in rural and wooded areas, where wildlife crossings are common.

8 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams