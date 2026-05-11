Looks Cute, But Not Legal

A spider monkey might look like the kind of animal someone would see in a movie or a viral video and think, “That’s adorable, I want one.” But in New York State, that’s exactly where things go off the rails—because they are not legal to keep as pets.

That reminder came into focus in Western New York after DEC Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigators were tipped off about a possible exotic animal being kept inside a home in Erie County.

Inside the Home

When investigators followed up, they confirmed it: there really was a spider monkey living there. The person in the home cooperated and ultimately admitted she could no longer care for the animal.

It was voluntarily surrendered and taken by investigators.

From there, the monkey was moved to a licensed primate sanctuary where trained staff could step in immediately.

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What They Found Was Concerning

Once evaluated, caretakers discovered the animal had a broken wrist and was also suffering from rickets. Both conditions are commonly tied to poor diet and a lack of proper veterinary care over time.

It turned what might have looked like a “cute pet situation” into something much more serious behind the scenes.

Bottom Line

Spider monkeys are not pets in New York—no permits, no exceptions. DEC does not license private ownership of primates, even if they seem small, playful, or manageable when young.

For now, the monkey is safe at the sanctuary, getting the care it should have had all along.