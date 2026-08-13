An Ilion Staple Will Close It’s Doors After 52 Years
After serving the local community since 1974, Ilion True Value Hardware is clearing out the remaining inventory one last time.
The longtime family-owned hardware store on West Clark Street is currently holding a storewide liquidation.
Current specials and sale updates are being posted on Ilion True Value Hardware’s Facebook Page.
Last Call
Ilion True Value Hardware is open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM. and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
This may be a good time to stock up on things that you might need in preparation for the fall and winter months. Or grab something you've had your eye on for a while but we're waiting for a sale.
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What's Left
Bulk quantities of nuts, bolts, screws
Paints & stains
Plumbing & Electrical supplies
Grills & accessories
Pool supplies
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Canning supplies
Lawn & garden essentials
Hand & Power tools
Hardware & Fasteners
Contractors or businesses interested in larger or bulk purchases are asked to contact the store directly.
Store History
Dick and Mary Ann Cristiano officially opened Ilion True Value Hardware in August of 1974. Dick was while Mary Ann had owned a small antique and gift shop prior.
Following Dick and Mary Ann’s deaths in 2016 their daughter Debra Cristiano decided to keep the family business going.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams