After serving the local community since 1974, Ilion True Value Hardware is clearing out the remaining inventory one last time.

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The longtime family-owned hardware store on West Clark Street is currently holding a storewide liquidation.

Current specials and sale updates are being posted on Ilion True Value Hardware’s Facebook Page.

Last Call

Ilion True Value Hardware is open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM. and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

This may be a good time to stock up on things that you might need in preparation for the fall and winter months. Or grab something you've had your eye on for a while but we're waiting for a sale.

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What's Left

Bulk quantities of nuts, bolts, screws

Paints & stains

Plumbing & Electrical supplies

Grills & accessories

Pool supplies

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Canning supplies

Lawn & garden essentials

Hand & Power tools

Hardware & Fasteners

Contractors or businesses interested in larger or bulk purchases are asked to contact the store directly.

Ilion True Value Hardware/Facebook Ilion True Value Hardware/Facebook

Store History

Dick and Mary Ann Cristiano officially opened Ilion True Value Hardware in August of 1974. Dick was while Mary Ann had owned a small antique and gift shop prior.

Following Dick and Mary Ann’s deaths in 2016 their daughter Debra Cristiano decided to keep the family business going.