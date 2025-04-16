Ilion New York Just Got Juicier- New Burger Spot Opens
Get ready to have your mouth water over wagyu burgers made right here in Central New York. Introducing Bravo Burger.
If you're looking for a new local burger option, you'll want to head to Ilion Thursday and Friday nights. Bravo Burgers is the brainchild of two local men born and rasied in the valley.
Two grade school friends that were born and raised in this historic area, sourcing only the best ingredients to offer the freshest, most flavorful burgers. Using only the highest grade beef, from a farm that carries 100% Japanese Wagyu genetics to sourcing freshly baked buns from regional bakeries, we are committed to supporting local farmers and artisans."
For those that don't know, Japanese Wagyu beef is prized for its marbling, which gives it a rich, buttery flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture unlike any other beef. Wagyu can be a more heart-friendly option compared to other red meats when enjoyed in moderation. It’s also incredibly tender, making every bite a luxurious experience that elevates burgers, steaks, and even casual meals to gourmet status.
"We may not be Burger King but you can find out why they call us, “the King Of Kings.” We let our Wagyu Beef Patty speak for itself..."
Bravo Burger is located at 196 Second Street Ilion. Currently they offer pickup and delivery only. You can always pre-order online. The last few weeks of the restaurant, they sell out fairly quickly so get your orders in early.
Currently they are open Thursday and Friday 5:00PM - 8:30PM, or until the food is sold out. Take a look at some of their menu items below:
