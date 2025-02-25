Massive Ice Volcano Erupts in New York, Largest in Years

Wait until you see the massive ice volcano forming in New York State. It's the largest it's been in years.

Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been spraying water year round since 1860.

Once the weather gets cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.

The size of the ice volcano varies from year to year depending on the temperatures.

Credit - Letchworth State Park Credit - Letchworth State Park loading...

50 Feet in 2015

The biggest one was back in 2015 when New York experienced an extended deep freeze, creating a volcano that reached 50 feet tall.

Photo journalist John Kucko captured just how big 50 feet is by standing next to the massive ice formation.

That's one big volcano.

Photo Credit John Kucki Photo Credit John Kucko loading...

2025 Ice Volcano

This year's volcano is pretty impressive thanks to the recent cold temperatures. It's not as big as in 2015 but it's still pretty tall.

"I’m estimating that the Ice Volcano is about 30 feet tall, maybe higher, said Kucko who shot a live video at the site of the volcano and captured a stunning picture with a pink sky background.

Stay off the Ice

If you plan to visit the ice volcano this year, please remember to be safe.

Stay off the ice formation and surrounding frozen water in the pond. It's usually roped off to keep everyone at a safe distance but still close enough to take pictures.

While you're there, don't stop with the ice volcano. Play in the winter wonderland of Letchworth State Park, by enjoying everything Mother Nature has to offer.

Go cross-country skiing on groomed trails. Bring your sled to the famous hill near the Humphrey Nature Center. Hike through the snow-covered mountains, past several beautiful falls. You can even get warm by the fire at Trailside Lodge.

The park is open from 6 AM to 11 PM daily and the best way to access the falls area inside the park is through the Castile gate near 6787 Denton Corners Road.

