An Icy Surprise Is Slowing Down Traffic in Central New York

If you’ve found yourself tapping the brakes along Route 12B lately, you’re not alone — and no, it’s not because of construction or an accident. It’s because a towering ice “Glacier” has formed alongside the road, and it’s stopping people in their tracks across Central New York.

The Glacier sits on the property of Deb and Eric Leinbach in Earlville, and while it looks like something straight out of a winter travel documentary, it’s actually a homegrown creation — and a pretty cool one at that.

Credti - Deb Leinbach Credti - Deb Leinbach loading...

How a Natural Spring Turned Into a Roadside Attraction

This is the second year the Leinbachs have built their Glacier, and it all started thanks to a natural spring that runs year-round on their property.

Last January, when temperatures dipped deep into the cold, Eric decided to experiment by attaching a spray nozzle to a water line feeding into their pond. Instead of snow, Deb says he came back to a growing mound of ice — and a new winter tradition was born.

READ MORE: Massive Ice Volcano Erupts in New York Every Year

This year, Eric ran about 700 feet of water line down the hill from where the spring emerges, using natural pressure from the elevation drop. The spray coats a main tree along with additional Christmas trees and branches, giving the ice something to build on as it freezes layer by layer.

Credit - Deb Leinbach Credit - Deb Leinbach loading...

Why It’s Bigger — and Earlier — This Year

Thanks to early cold temperatures, the Glacier got its start in December, much earlier than last year’s mid-January debut. When temperatures rise above 28 degrees, the spray gets shut off, since melting happens faster than freezing at that point.

Get our free mobile app

The result? A massive, shimmering ice formation that’s now fully visible from Route 12B — and drawing plenty of attention. It's even got its own Facebook page.

Credit - Deb Leinbach Credit - Deb Leinbach loading...

Bringing Joy to a Long CNY Winter

The reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Most people say it makes them smile and adds a little joy to the winter gloom. "That is exactly what we were hoping for," Deb said.

If you plan to check it out, the Leinbachs ask that you please pull over safely on Reese Road or Route 12B and stay outside the fence and gate, as conditions beyond it are dangerously icy.

And yes — sometimes, slowing down really is worth it.