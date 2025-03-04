Video of Cool Ice Carousel Spinning on Frozen Upstate New York Lake Goes Viral

When Mother Nature gives you ice, you make an ice carousel. And they are more popular than you may think, especially in colder climates like Upstate New York.

A video of the fascinating phenomenon is going viral from the Adirondacks.

I'd never heard or seen such a thing. What is an ice carousel?

It's a large, rotating disk of ice, typically on frozen lakes or ponds when the ice is thick enough.

The process involves cutting a circular section of the ice, then using tools like a chainsaw or a specialized ice cutter to carve and free it from the surrounding ice.

Credit - Minnesota Cold/YouTube Credit - Minnesota Cold/YouTube loading...

Start Rotation

Once the ice is free, it can rotate, sometimes powered by the natural flow of the water or by mechanical means.

Berneice Cummins captured one on Blue Mountain Lake in the Adirondacks. She shared the video on social media and it quickly went viral.

Kenny Hinkley and a few friends used chainsaws to cut the ice free and then propelled it with a boat motor. "They really worked hard on it for two days."

Make Your Own Ice Carousel

Want to make your own Ice Carousel?

Watch a step by step video on how to create one from someone in Minnesota who enjoys cold weather experiments and making how to videos.

Get our free mobile app