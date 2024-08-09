Flood & Tornado Watch as Hurricane Debbie Makes Way Into New York

Get ready for the wrath of Hurricane Debby. After battering the south, it's making it's way into Central New York and could cause massive flooding and a possible tornado.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Friday, August 10.

"Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks."

Counties Under Flood Watch

Broome

Chemung

Chenango

Cortland

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Schuyler

Seneca

Southern Cayuga

Steuben

Tioga

Tompkins

Yates

Don't Drive Thru Water

NEVER try to drive through flood waters. You have no idea how swift a current there is that could sweep you and your car away. You also don't know what dangers you can't see lie under the water.

Always remember to turn around, don't drown.

Hurricane Beryl Leaves Upstate Under Water

New York has already felt the wrath of Mother Nature.

Hurricane Beryl dumped nearly 10 inches of rain in Lowville, New York, flooding cars, homes, roads and even the school.

Hopefully, Debbie won't be as strong.

Tornadoes Possible

Flooding isn't the only worry from Hurricane Debbie. AccuWeather says there is a risk of tornadoes in New York and Northern New England.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 2 PM and 3 PM, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 P. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 AM, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 8 AM. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 PM. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Central New York is no stranger to massive flooding and destruction. Look back at flooding from the past.

