Heavy Rain Leads to Flooding Again at Howe Caverns

It’s a scene that’s becoming all too familiar at Howe Caverns.

After a round of heavy rain, the famous underground attraction in New York had to close on March 8, 2026, as rising water flooded portions of the cave system.

Photos and videos shared on the cavern’s social media pages show water rushing through areas that are normally part of the popular underground tour.

A River Underground

Water turned walkways into streams and filled low areas inside the cave.

Mother Nature Makes a Mess

For a place that sits hundreds of feet underground, it doesn’t take much for Mother Nature to make a mess.

Déjà Vu From Last Summer

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Last June, Howe Caverns experienced massive flooding after intense rainstorms pushed water into the cave system. The flooding was so significant that it forced the attraction to shut down while crews worked to pump water out and clean up the underground passages.

At the time, photos showed areas of the cavern filled with murky water, debris, and mud — something you definitely don’t see on a normal boat tour through the cave.

And now, less than a year later, the caverns are dealing with another round of high water.

Nature Still Calls the Shots

The cave system sits beneath the landscape in Schoharie County, which means when heavy rain hits the area, groundwater and runoff can quickly find their way underground.

That’s exactly what appears to have happened again this past weekend.

Officials say the caverns were closed Sunday due to the rising water, and they’ll reopen once conditions are safe for visitors.

Mother Nature is bringing another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms later this week, so we may have a repeat.

Until then, the underground river is doing what it’s done for thousands of years — reminding everyone that even one of New York’s most famous attractions is still at the mercy of Mother Nature.