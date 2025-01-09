Hooked on New York: Home to Best Ice Fishing Lake in the Country
If you’re looking to reel in a big catch this winter, New York is the place to be!
The Empire State is home to two of the top 10 ice fishing lakes in the country, including the coveted top spot.
These frozen lakes offer the perfect opportunity to bring home trophy-worthy fish, and both are a must-visit this season, according to Field and Stream.
9. Lake Champlain, Vermont-New York
Coming in at #9 is Lake Champlain, a natural fresh water lake that stretches 120 miles along the New York and Vermont border.
It's been dubbed the 6th Great Lake due to its connection to the St Lawrence Seaway and the Hudson River.
There are more than 80 different species of fish that call Lake Champlain home.
Where's all the Winter Action
Anglers can reel in everything from salmon, lake trout, walleye, perch and pike.
The best and most consistent winter ice fishing action can be found on the southern end of the lake near the towns of Benson and Orwell.
1. Chaumont Bay, Lake Ontario, Upstate New York
The best place to go ice fishing in the country is in Chaumont Bay, the largest freshwater bay in the world.
It's often called the “Golden Crescent” because of its abundance of fish all year round.
Anglers reel in smallmouth bass, yellow perch, and channel catfish. But it's the massive walleye that are famous in ice fishing circles. Chances of catching walleye up to 13-pounds is common.
Near Record Catch
One ice fisherman caught a 16-pound, 8-ounce walleye last February that was close to beating the New York state record.
Perch fishing can be world call too. There's no limits on size or quantity.
"Local anglers are known to catch boatloads of jumbo perch."
Ice Fishing Safety
Don't forget to practice ice fishing safety is you're heading out this winter.
Make sure there is four inches of clear, solid ice.
Stay away from ice near open water or around docks where it's the thinnest.
Be sure to carry an ice safety pick that you can use if you happen to fall in.
Communicate! It's important to let someone know when and where you're ice fishing and when you'll be back, hopefully with dinner!
