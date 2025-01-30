New York Drivers- Honda Recalls More Than 290,000 Vehicles

If you're a Honda driver here in New York State, you better watch out. A Honda recall has been issued.

Honda has issued a recall for over 294,000 vehicles after software issues were found that may cause certain vehicles to stall or lose power. Here's more:

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an error in the fuel injection electronic control unit could lead to the engine stalling or a loss of power, increasing the risk of injury or an accident.

Due to improper programming, sudden changes in the throttle could illuminate the check engine light and cause the engine to lose drive power, hesitate and/or stall, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

What Honda Vehicles Are Recalled?

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2022-2025 Acura MDX Type S

2021-2025 Acura TLX Type S

2023-2025 Honda Pilot"

Owners may contact Honda’s Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. Owners can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Frozen Chicken Nuggets Recall Hits New York State

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase."

The frozen, fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product was produced on August 26th 2024. You can read the full story online here.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams