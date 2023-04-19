Historic New York College Radio Station To Welcome Back Alumni

This upcoming weekend, SUNY Oneonta’s college radio station will be welcoming alumni back into its studio. The station, which has operated on the campus for 61 years, will be hosting various events on the college campus to welcome back former radio personalities, as well as a 3-day show schedule hosted by alumni.

Gideon Gideon loading...

WONY was established in 1962 and has operated in various buildings across campus during its six decades on the air. It currently operates from the basement level of the Hunt College Union, and currently houses a schedule of 37 live shows per week. The station is operated by 10 executive board members alongside its faculty advisor Dr. Andrew Bottomley and its general body of around 45 members.

Gideon Gideon loading...

WONY’s Alumni Weekend will feature a variety of events, including mixers, a career panel, campus tours, and a dinner in honor of the club’s former advisor Dr. Dave Ring. In addition, alumni will be hosting on-air shifts throughout the whole weekend and will include alumni ranging from the most recent graduating class all the way back to the class of ‘77. The weekend gives alumni of the station and current members to meet, swap stories about the station, and share sentiments about what the organization has meant to their lives.

Gideon Gideon loading...

The weekend will be capped off by WONY Island, a 5-hour music event curated by the station’s Music Director and located in the garden outside of the campus library. Featuring acts such as Rib & The Bones, Luke Mock, Lily Soleil, and Brutality, the event is the annual finale of WONY’s biggest weekend.

Gideon Gideon loading...

Ten of the Most Beautiful Towns for Visiting in Upstate New York With the weather getting colder and the leaves beginning to turn, now is the perfect time for a road trip in Upstate New York. Consider these ten towns for a visit.

Where To Celebrate 4/20 in Upstate New York I think it's high time we celebrate 4/20 in Upstate NY. Here are some events happening in the area on 4/20 that'll make you say "Yes we cannabis!".

Stunning Mural Transforms Oneonta, NY Eyesore Into Eye Candy A building that the City of Oneonta plans to demolish, and one of Oneonta, NY's biggest eyesores, has been getting a major makeover thanks to artist James R. Mcilroy, owner of Wolfhound Studio which is a tattoo and art studio at 269 Main Street, Oneonta. Mcilroy has been creating murals on the side of the former Oneonta Sales building on the corner of Market St. and Chestnut St. Extension - a building formerly used as storage by the Twelve Tribes group in Oneonta. Now, instead of focusing on the ugliness of this horrible structure, the eye is drawn instead to the beauty of Mcilroy's artwork. Talk about a transformation!