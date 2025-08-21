If you thought the “highway picnic” sighting along the Northway was a one-time spectacle, think again.

Commuters got another unexpected show. This time in Rensselaer, and it looks like the tradition has expanded.

Video captured a whole family—mom, dad, and two kids—sitting under a large umbrella along the side of the highway. They appeared to be enjoying a picnic, but it's hard to tell exactly what was on the menu.

Still, their relaxed setup, with a blanket, drew curious looks from passing drivers.

Family Picnic

The first Northway “picnic couple” became a viral sensation, and now this family seems to be following in their footsteps, adding kids, an umbrella, and a little mystery.

Margaret Fish Shellenberger drove past the family and a police officer. "A cop was sitting right there with his lights on," she said.

It sounds like they aren't the only ones either. "I just saw this 2 different times coming home from NYC," Cheryl Bolton-Dinovo said.

Illegal Picnic

While the scene amused many on social media, authorities reminded the public that stopping on a busy highway is dangerous, and drivers are urged to keep moving.

Unless it’s an absolute emergency and you’re authorized, staying off the middle or side of the highway is the safest option for both you and everyone else on the road.

Whether this family was making the most of a scenic view or trying to top the viral couple, one thing is certain: Rensselaer drivers got a story they won’t forget.

Safer Picnic Options

Planning a picnic date? New York State has plenty of romantic—and much safer—spots to choose from.

It might not make headlines, but at least you won’t have to worry about breaking any laws.