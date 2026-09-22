The town of Oleszno, Poland, dedicated its newly renamed cultural center to Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, a 10th Mountain Division Soldier and Medal of Honor recipient.

The September 16th ceremony stands as a rare tribute by a host nation honoring an American service member on its own soil.

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The event drew high-ranking figures, including Polish President Karol Nawrocki, the Polish Defense Minister, and Lt. Col. Nathaniel Welsh, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment.

The Ollis family contributed deeply personal artifacts to the center, including a framed Medal of Honor certificate and uniform items, which are now permanently on display.

Photo Credit: Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres Photo Credit: Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres

Ultimate Sacrifice

Staff Sgt. Ollis posthumously received the Medal of Honor for extraordinary heroism during a complex insurgent assault on Forward Operating Base Ghazni, Afghanistan, on August 28, 2013.

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When insurgents breached the perimeter using a truck bomb, suicide vests, and heavy gunfire, Ollis quickly organized the base defense and joined a counterattack.

Photo Credit: Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres Photo Credit: Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres

Saving a Polish Officer

During the firefight, Ollis encountered 2nd Lt. Karol Cierpica, a wounded Polish officer from Oleszno who was unable to walk.

Unhesitatingly, Ollis engaged an approaching attacker and placed his own body between the insurgent and the officer.

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Although Ollis successfully neutralized the threat, the attacker's suicide vest detonated, fatally wounding Ollis as he shielded Cierpica from the blast.

Photo Credit: Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres Photo Credit: Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres

US-Poland Bond

This heartfelt dedication underscores the profound bond between the United States and Poland forged through shared sacrifice in combat.

By naming their cultural center after Ollis, the people of Oleszno ensured that his legacy of bravery and selflessness will inspire generations to come, bridging two nations in remembrance and gratitude.