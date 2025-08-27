Some stories out of Central New York make you stop and smile, and this one is definitely worth celebrating.

Heroic Moment at Bellinger Brook Bridge

Two Herkimer siblings, 16-year-old Raelynn Williams and her 12-year-old brother Caleb, were honored this week after jumping into action during a scary situation earlier this month. On August 7th, the pair came across a teenage boy who had been hurt in a bicycle accident near the Bellinger Brook Bridge.

Why They Chose Compassion Over Recording

Instead of pulling out their phones to record, as many kids their age might do, Raelynn and Caleb chose compassion. They immediately called 911 and stayed by the young man’s side to keep him calm until first responders could arrive. They even used his phone to call his mom, making sure family could be with him right away. Raelynn later told WKTV that her instinct was simple:

"We kind of paused because we weren't sure what exactly was happening, but then he started screaming for help, so we both just bolted over there," said 16-year-old Raelynn. "It didn't make sense at all to just film it. I mean, if I were in that situation I wouldn't want anybody to do that to me. I would want help, and we were the closest people there."

Mayor Sherry’s Recognition at Village Hall

Their quick thinking did not go unnoticed. On Tuesday, August 26th, during the Village Board meeting at Municipal Hall, Mayor Dana Sherry presented Raelynn and Caleb with official proclamations recognizing their bravery and kindness. The mayor praised their actions, pointing out how the siblings chose the right thing in a moment when others might have hesitated. And the surprises did not end there. The Herkimer Police Department stepped up with a heartfelt thank-you of their own. Officers presented Raelynn and Caleb with brand new bicycles and helmets.

It's not every day you see teenagers become community heroes. But Raelynn and Caleb proved that compassion and quick action can make all the difference.

