It’s going to be a slam dunk of a weekend in Herkimer, and not just for basketball fans.

The Herkimer Originals are tipping off their Double Header Home Opener Weekend at Herkimer College, and this year’s event comes with a little country flair. Country hitmaker Steve Azar will be taking the court as an honorary Herkimer Original, blending hoops, music, and hometown pride in one unforgettable weekend.

The Originals, who represent the birthplace of basketball in the ABA, will face off against the Rochester Royal Ballers on Saturday, November 8th at 7PM, and the Saratoga Racers on Sunday, November 9th at 5PM. But the real buzz is about Azar, a Mississippi Delta native whose music and philanthropy have made waves nationwide.

Who Is Steve Azar? Country Star Turned Honorary Original

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Azar’s breakout hit “I Don’t Have to Be Me (‘til Monday)” became one of the most-played country songs of the 21st century, racking up over four million radio spins. His follow-up hit “Waitin’ on Joe,” which featured Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman in the video, topped CMT charts and helped cement his place in country music.

Music Meets Basketball in Herkimer

In 2022, his song “One Mississippi” became the official state song of Mississippi, and just a year later he received the Mississippi Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. When he’s not performing or writing, he’s busy giving back through his Steve Azar St. Cecilia Foundation, which has raised millions for charities across the country.

“We’re honored to have Steve Azar take the court with the Herkimer Originals this weekend,” said Scott Flansburg, founder of the team. “Steve’s story, his music, and his generosity perfectly embody what the Originals are all about — heart, community, and originality.”

How to Get Tickets to See Steve Azar and the Originals

Tickets are just $10, and students 18 and under get in free. Between the basketball action, live music, and community spirit, it’s shaping up to be a weekend that truly celebrates what makes Herkimer special. For more details or to grab your tickets, head to HerkimerOriginals.com.

