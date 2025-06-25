If you love true crime, haunted history, and a little adrenaline after dark—this one's for you.

On Friday and Saturday this August, Herkimer County is opening the doors to two of its most haunted buildings for an overnight ghost hunt you won’t forget. The Historic Four Corners Ghost Hunt invites brave souls to explore the 1834 Herkimer County Jail and the 1884 Suiter House Museum, both steeped in chilling true stories and paranormal activity. The event runs from 8PM to 2AM, and for $99, you’ll have the rare chance to ghost hunt inside these real-life crime scenes from New York’s darker days.

The Haunted History Behind Herkimer’s Jail

The 1834 Jail is where Roxalana Druse was held and later executed after being convicted of murdering her husband. Her spirit is still said to roam the halls. And just steps away, the Suiter House holds echoes of Chester Gillette’s infamous murder trial, where medical exams and autopsies were once conducted.

Meet the Ghosts: Druse and Gillette

You’ll have exclusive access to both locations, participate in guided ghost hunting vigils with professional investigators, and get hands-on experience with paranormal equipment like EMF meters, trigger objects, and digital voice recorders. Plus, there’s free time to do your own exploring and investigating.

READ MORE: 7 Of The Most Haunted Ghost Stories Out Of Rome New York

What’s Included in the Ghost Hunt

Snacks and refreshments will be available to keep you going through the witching hours, and trust us: you’ll want your energy. Reports from past visitors have included unexplained voices, cold spots, and full-body apparitions. Tickets are limited, and this event will sell out. If you're ready to step into Herkimer’s haunted past, now’s the time to grab your spot.

Available Dates:

Friday, August 15, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Location:

Herkimer, NY (just 15 miles southeast of Utica)

Price: $99 per person

Time: 8PM – 2AM

Learn more about the Four Corners Ghost Hunt.

