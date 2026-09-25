A lot of really cool things have been invented in Central New York, or by those whose roots run deep here. One thing is for sure, you never know until you try.

From a childhood in Herkimer to co-founding an independent publishing house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, local native Kerry Oldfield is turning a lifelong passion into reality.

Alongside friend Ryan Stadel, Oldfield launched Barn Boy Games in 2025, laying the groundwork for a fresh, creative force in the tabletop gaming community.

Credit: Barn Boy Games Credit: Barn Boy Games

The Birth of Barn Boy Games

The journey from casual game brainstorming to an official independent studio culminated in 2025 when Oldfield and Stadel established Barn Boy Games.

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Driven by years of accumulated game concepts, the co-founders set out to build a brand from the ground up, focusing on interactive, engaging experiences designed to bring people together around the table.

Height Fight: A Test of Vertical Judgment

The studio’s debut release, Height Fight, is slated to launch on Kickstarter on October 1st.

The family party game challenges players to order everyday objects, animals, and landmarks from shortest to tallest.

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True to its premise, the game quickly highlights how surprisingly difficult it is to accurately judge the height of familiar things, offering a fun, lighthearted challenge for players of all ages.

I got my hands on an early version of the game during a family party, and it was an instant hit. A game that really puts your memory and critical thinking to the test.

Credit: Barn Boy Games Credit: Barn Boy Games

Building a Future in Independent Gaming

Height Fight represents just the beginning. As Oldfield and Stadel continue to develop several other original titles, Barn Boy Games aims to establish a lasting footprint in the independent gaming sector.

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With their Kickstarter campaign approaching fast, the co-founders are inviting tabletop enthusiasts and families alike to follow their journey.

To learn more about the upcoming release you can check out heightfight.com.