Two Road Closures in Herkimer County

Drivers in Herkimer County will want to plan ahead over the next few weeks.

The New York State Department of Transportation is announcing two separate road closures tied to culvert replacement and repair work.

Route 51 Closure in Litchfield

Starting Wednesday, June 10, a portion of State Route 51 in the Town of Litchfield will be closed at the intersection with Remington Road. The closure is expected to last about 65 days while crews complete a culvert replacement at Steele Creek.

During the work, motorists will need to follow a posted detour using State Route 51, Elizabethtown Road, and Spinnerville Gulf Road North. Officials are urging drivers to allow extra travel time and use caution in the area, especially with increased traffic on nearby rural roads.

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Route 167 Closure in Little Falls

A second closure is set to begin Monday, June 15, in the Town of Little Falls.

A section of State Route 167 between Boepple Road and Newville Road will be closed for approximately four weeks to allow for additional culvert work.

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Drivers will be directed to detour using State Routes 167, 168, 28, and 5S.

While this closure is shorter in duration, transportation officials say it may still impact local traffic patterns and daily commutes.

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Plan Ahead for Delays

With both projects happening in the same general area, drivers should expect delays and possible congestion on detour routes.

The Department of Transportation says the work is necessary to improve drainage infrastructure and ensure long-term roadway safety.

As always, motorists are encouraged to slow down in work zones and stay alert for changing traffic patterns as crews complete these upgrades.