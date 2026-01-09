A “Joke” That Triggered a Major Police Response

What started as a handwritten sign meant to be funny quickly turned into a very real and very serious situation on the highway.

New York State Police say troopers in Saratoga County were dispatched just after 1 p.m. on January 7 after a 911 caller reported something alarming — a passenger in a moving vehicle was holding a sign that read, “HELP!! BEING KIDNAPPED!!”

I-87 Shut Down as Troopers Rushed In

Police didn’t waste a second. A vehicle matching the description was located traveling southbound on I-87 in the Malta area. Troopers stopped the car, temporarily shutting down the southbound lanes of the Northway as they worked to figure out what was going on and make sure everyone involved was safe.

Four people were removed from the vehicle and detained, including the 18-year-old driver and three passengers.

Given the nature of the call, State Police treated the situation as a potential kidnapping until they could confirm otherwise.

Investigation Reveals No Kidnapping

Further investigation revealed that no one was in danger. All four people inside the vehicle allegedly knew the sign was being displayed as a “joke,” and no kidnapping had occurred.

What may have seemed harmless to those inside the car quickly became a serious matter once law enforcement got involved.

Four Arrested and Charged

State Police arrested Jasmine R. Barber, 20, of Champlain, Emily R. Ferdinandi, 20, of Champlain, and two 18-year-olds, charging all four with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

They were issued appearance tickets and later released.

All four are scheduled to appear in Malta Town Court on February 5, 2026.

State Police: This Isn’t a Prank

State Police are emphasizing that falsely reporting a kidnapping is not a joke or a mistake.

False emergency calls trigger large-scale responses, pull police, medical, and rescue crews away from real emergencies, and can cause fear and trauma for families and communities. In some cases, these situations can even put officers and bystanders in danger.

It’s a reminder that when it comes to emergencies, what might seem funny in the moment can come with very real consequences.