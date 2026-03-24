Heroic Helicopter Rescue Saves Goldendoodle From CNY River

A Goldendoodle found itself in serious trouble, struggling to stay afloat in the middle of a Central New York river. Luckily, an Onondaga County Sheriff's Office helicopter happened to be in the air on a routine patrol and arrived almost instantly.

The crew quickly realized a traditional rescue from the shore wasn’t an option.

A flight crew member bravely performed a skid walk to the back of the helicopter, secured himself, and guided the pilot directly to the dog. Within minutes, the Goldendoodle was safely lifted from the water into the helicopter.

Credit - Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Credit - Onondaga County Sheriff's Office loading...

First Responder Warm Up Pooch

Cold and shivering, the dog was flown to the ball fields on Downer Street Road, where Baldwinsville Fire Department personnel were ready with blankets to warm it up. Thanks to their quick response, the dog was soon out of danger.

READ MORE: Central New York Backyard Battle Goes to the Birds

The person who spotted the dog had told 911 they were thinking about jumping in to save it themselves. Emergency dispatchers wisely advised against it, preventing another potential emergency.

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Coordinated Efforts Save Lives

Kudos to 911, the Air1 flight crew, and the Baldwinsville Fire Department for their teamwork and quick thinking. It’s a perfect example of how coordinated efforts save lives—both human and furry.

"Our well-trained crew took one minute to respond and six minutes to complete the rescue," said Sheriff Toby Shelley. "Excellent work by our deputies and all those involved."

Anyone with photos or video of the dramatic rescue is asked to send them to OCSOPIO@ongov.net.

This story proves that sometimes heroes come with rotors and blankets!