Heartbreaking Mix-Up: New York Woman Believed Dead Found Alive Months Later

Imagine this:

A New York family mourns the loss of their missing loved one, cremating what they believe are her remains and holding a heartfelt memorial. Seven months later, they receive a photo of her—alive and well in Detroit.

The family of Shanice Crews, missing from Rochester since July 2021, was informed in April 2024 that she had been found dead from a drug overdose.

Due to the body's condition, they didn't view it before cremation. The family even mixed the ashes with those of their late mother for keepsakes.​

Alive & Well

In November 2024, a stranger sent the family a photo of Shanice, revealing she was alive.

DNA testing showed the cremated remains weren't from Shanice after all.

"You can’t take back the moments where the cop came and told us Shanice Crews has been found dead on outside, like trash," Shanice's sister Shanita Hopkins told Rochester First. "I almost feel like they just wanted to close a missing person’s case."

Legal Action

Despite the medical examiner's office standing by their identification, the family is devastated and seeking legal action, feeling the case was closed prematurely.

The family has reached out to the Detroit police to see if they can locate Shanice who may not even know they thought she was dead.

