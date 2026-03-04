Heart Run & Walk: Road Closures You Need to Know
Thousands Lace Up for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk
Get ready, Central New York!
Thousands of runners and walkers will hit the streets for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk, starting at Utica University.
It’s more than just a morning jog — it’s a chance for our community to come together to fight heart disease and stroke, support the cause, and celebrate healthier living.
Road Closures & Detours – March 7, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Details
|Main St., NY Mills & Main St., Yorkville
|8:30 a.m. – noon
|Closed completely between Burrstone Rd. & Elm St.
|Burrstone Rd.
|8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Closed to all traffic between Old Burrstone Rd. & Main St., New York Mills
|Champlin Ave.
|7:00 a.m. – noon
|Closed to all traffic between Burrstone Rd. and Graham Ave.
Traffic to St. Luke’s Hospital should approach from the north on Champlin Ave (Yorkville)
|Clinton St., NY Mills
|8:30 a.m. – noon
|Closed between Henderson St. and Burrstone Rd.
|Elm St., Young Ave., Fairway Dr., Winchester Dr., Pulaski St., Prospect St., NY Mills & Cross St., Yorkville
|8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Winchester closed only at Burrstone; Fairway at Burrstone; Young at Pulaski
|Business Park Drive & Washington Dr.
|9:30 a.m. – noon
|Traffic is controlled between 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|French Road Ramp off Rt. 12 Arterial (North & South Bound)
|8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Closed to all Arterial traffic
Drivers are asked to be patient, follow law enforcement directions, and plan extra travel time during the event.
READ MORE: 70 MPH May Be Coming to Certain New York Highways
Why It Matters
The Heart Run & Walk isn’t just a community event — it’s part of the American Heart Association’s mission to save lives and improve health.
For more than 100 years, the AHA has funded research, advocated for public health, and provided resources to combat cardiovascular disease and stroke. Your participation helps make that possible.
More Info
For questions or more details, email heartofutica@heart.org or visit the official event guide. Lace up, support the cause, and enjoy a morning that matters!
This year, it looks like Mother Nature may even cooperate with temperatures above freezing for a change.