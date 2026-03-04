Thousands Lace Up for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk

Get ready, Central New York!

Thousands of runners and walkers will hit the streets for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk, starting at Utica University.

It’s more than just a morning jog — it’s a chance for our community to come together to fight heart disease and stroke, support the cause, and celebrate healthier living.

Road Closures & Detours – March 7, 2026

Location Time Details Main St., NY Mills & Main St., Yorkville 8:30 a.m. – noon Closed completely between Burrstone Rd. & Elm St. Burrstone Rd. 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Closed to all traffic between Old Burrstone Rd. & Main St., New York Mills Champlin Ave. 7:00 a.m. – noon Closed to all traffic between Burrstone Rd. and Graham Ave.

Traffic to St. Luke’s Hospital should approach from the north on Champlin Ave (Yorkville) Clinton St., NY Mills 8:30 a.m. – noon Closed between Henderson St. and Burrstone Rd. Elm St., Young Ave., Fairway Dr., Winchester Dr., Pulaski St., Prospect St., NY Mills & Cross St., Yorkville 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Winchester closed only at Burrstone; Fairway at Burrstone; Young at Pulaski Business Park Drive & Washington Dr. 9:30 a.m. – noon Traffic is controlled between 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. French Road Ramp off Rt. 12 Arterial (North & South Bound) 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Closed to all Arterial traffic

Drivers are asked to be patient, follow law enforcement directions, and plan extra travel time during the event.

Why It Matters

The Heart Run & Walk isn’t just a community event — it’s part of the American Heart Association’s mission to save lives and improve health.

For more than 100 years, the AHA has funded research, advocated for public health, and provided resources to combat cardiovascular disease and stroke. Your participation helps make that possible.

More Info

For questions or more details, email heartofutica@heart.org or visit the official event guide. Lace up, support the cause, and enjoy a morning that matters!

This year, it looks like Mother Nature may even cooperate with temperatures above freezing for a change.