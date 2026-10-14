Netflix is officially turning Gary Paulsen's beloved 1987 survival classic, Hatchet, into a feature film.

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For generations of students across New York state and nationwide, the book became a middle-school staple.

It hooked reluctant readers by trading fantasy for visceral, practical outdoor survival and a powerful coming-of-age emotional arc.

Now, that raw realism is heading to the screen.

The Backstory

Teachers relied on its gripping story of 13-year-old Brian Robeson, who starts out in Hampton, New York, before getting stranded alone in the Canadian wilderness with nothing but a hatchet after a pilot's fatal heart attack.

The Film

Gary Paulsen's estate kept the adaptation rights locked away for decades but finally partnered with Netflix to bring the project to life.

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Acclaimed indie filmmaker Derek Cianfrance has been tapped to write and direct the movie.

While casting details and a release date are still under wraps, fans are hoping Cianfrance's character-driven grit will do justice to a story that defined so many childhoods.

Why Was It A Required Read

Hatchet has been a staple of middle-school reading lists for decades because it hits a rare, sweet spot for teachers and students alike. Educators turn to it year after year for several key reasons.

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Middle school is often when kids, especially boys, start losing interest in reading. Hatchet bypasses that resistance with high-stakes, fast-paced action right from the opening chapters.

Unlike fantasy or dystopian stories, Gary Paulsen wrote about realistic survival. He drew heavily from his own rugged experiences living off the land in the Minnesota woods.

When Brian figures out how to make a fire with a hatchet, build a shelter, or spear fish, Paulsen describes the exact mechanics.

Students aren't just reading a story; they are learning actual outdoor problem-solving.