Local motorcycle history might be made this weekend in Utica. On Saturday September 19th, Harley-Davidson of Utica is putting out a massive call to action to round up 400 riders to the World’s Largest Motorcycle Burnout.

The current world record is help in the Philippines and stands at 300.

More importantly, the event honors the late Vincent Grasso, a beloved former colleague who passed away in June.

Every single dollar of the $10 rider entry fee goes straight to the Let’s Ride Challenge: Ride for Heroes. Biker or not, this event is sure to grab attention.

Zero Experience Needed

Harley Davidson Of Utica is setting up concrete barriers for stability and rolling out a 25-person support and training team on-site.

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If you’ve always wanted to drop rubber-smoking horsepower in a controlled environment without wrecking your pride, this is your golden ticket.

The Schedule

Support has always been a big part of our community. And one of the largest communities in Central New York are bikers.

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10:00 AM: Gates open

1:00 PM: The record-shattering burnout attempt

Immediately after: The official afterparty kicks off

Entry is just $10 to ride, and participants can snag an exclusive “I Participated in the World’s Largest Burnout at H-D Utica” commemorative tee to prove you were in the thick of the haze.

Stunts, Slow Races, and BBQ

Once the air clears of tire smoke, the property turns into a full festival.

The Bomb live on concert-grade sound

All-day stunt exhibitions by the Highway Heathens

Cold drinks, BBQ, bike games and prizes

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This event showcases once again the support our local community gives, world record on the line or not.

Harley Davidson Of Utica is located at 4870 Commercial Drive, and more event details are on their website.