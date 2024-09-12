Hardworking Central New York farmers have lost their barn after a devastating fire.

The farm sits on more than 1,000 acres in the rolling hills of Earlville New York.

NY Hay Sales not only produces hay for area farmers, they use it for their animals too.

From Salesman to Farmer

Ed Potrzeba, Jr. is a former office equipment salesman who knew nothing about farming when he and his wife Heather bought some land in 2015.

The couple purchased the land next door the next year to make more hay for their animals. That's when they started delivering it to other farms in the area.

In 2017 Ed built a hay storage barn. Two years later he bought his first tractor trailer. In 2022 another barn needed to be built for even more hay storage.

Hay Barn Burns

On Wednesday, September 11, one of those barns burned to the ground. Luckily no one was hurt in the blaze.

"We are blessed for the wonderful fireman and firewoman that came to our rescue today," the family shared on social media. "Our volunteer fire team is just absolutely amazing."

Hay Hauls Continue

The farm is still up and running and shipping hay despite losing one barn.

Ed promises all present and future orders will be filled. "The hay business is not as easy as everyone would think. We will never let you down."

