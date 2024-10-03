More Listeria Concerns Cause Recall at New York Supermarkets

Don't be surprised if you can't find your favorite salad or pasta on store shelves in New York.

Listeria is causing another recall and New York supermarkets have temporarily removed the products out of an abundance of caution.

Listeria Side Effects

Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, seniors citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.

If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:

Fever

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.

Hannaford Recall

Select fresh salads and pasta meals sold in Hannaford Supermaret produce and deli departments have been removed after notification from its manufacturer of potential Listeria contamination.

The products were available for sale from September 23 through October 1, 2024.

Fiesta Salad with Chicken

UPC: 03022307123

Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon

UPC: 03022307124

Caesar Salad with Chicken

UPC: 03022307126

Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon

UPC: 03022307127

BLT Salad with Chicken

UPC: 03022307128

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

UPC: 03022307024

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken Family Meal

UPC: 03022307029

The good news is there have been no reports of anyone getting sick but you should check your freezer and cupboards for any of the recalled products. You can either throw them out or take it back to your local Hannaford for a full refund.

Anyone looking for more information is asked to contact their local Hannaford store or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.

