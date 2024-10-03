More Listeria Concerns Cause Recall at New York Supermarkets
Don't be surprised if you can't find your favorite salad or pasta on store shelves in New York.
Listeria is causing another recall and New York supermarkets have temporarily removed the products out of an abundance of caution.
Listeria Side Effects
Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, seniors citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.
If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:
Fever
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Headache
Stiff neck
Confusion
Loss of balance
Seizures
Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.
Hannaford Recall
Select fresh salads and pasta meals sold in Hannaford Supermaret produce and deli departments have been removed after notification from its manufacturer of potential Listeria contamination.
The products were available for sale from September 23 through October 1, 2024.
Fiesta Salad with Chicken
UPC: 03022307123
Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon
UPC: 03022307124
Caesar Salad with Chicken
UPC: 03022307126
Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon
UPC: 03022307127
BLT Salad with Chicken
UPC: 03022307128
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken
UPC: 03022307024
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken Family Meal
UPC: 03022307029
The good news is there have been no reports of anyone getting sick but you should check your freezer and cupboards for any of the recalled products. You can either throw them out or take it back to your local Hannaford for a full refund.
Anyone looking for more information is asked to contact their local Hannaford store or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.
