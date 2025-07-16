Ready for a tasty trip around the world without leaving Central New York? One of Syracuse’s favorite spots is making a return to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives this week, catching Guy Fieri’s attention again with its authentic flavors and family-run vibe.

If you’re a fan of fresh hummus, crispy falafel, and mouthwatering shawarma, you won’t want to miss this one!

Byblos Mediterranean Café

Byblos Mediterranean Café in Syracuse is making a comeback on the Food Network show for the second time.

The family-run Lebanese spot on N. Clinton Street in Syracuse first appeared way back in 2012, two years after it opened its doors.

The name Byblos Café comes from the ancient city of Byblos in Lebanon. Byblos is actually the Greek name for the Phoenician city of Gebal, which dates back to around 5000 BC. It’s considered by many to be the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world—a fitting inspiration for a place serving up timeless Mediterranean flavors.

The latest appearance on the show is part of the “Around the World and Off-The-Hook” episode.

This will mark the third stop Guy Fieri has made in Central New York recently, following Kitty Hoynes and Eva’s European Sweets.

Byblos on Food Network

Tune in to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Friday, July 18, on the Food Network to see Guy’s latest visit to Central New York—and find out what has him saying, once again, “Welcome to Flavortown!”