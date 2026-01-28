A massive, mostly empty hangar at Griffiss International Airport could soon become one of the biggest indoor sports and recreation destinations in the entire country.

County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. announced that the county has issued a Request for Expressions of Interest to transform Building 101 into “The Runway,” a multipurpose indoor sports, recreation, and tourism complex. If that name sounds ambitious, the building backs it up. We’re talking more than 400,000 square feet of wide-open, column-free space.

Picente called Building 101 one of the most extraordinary redevelopment opportunities in the Northeast, saying it could redefine Griffiss as a premier sports tourism destination. The idea is to build on the momentum already happening at Griffiss with places like the Nexus Center and Murnane Field, and turn this site into something that brings year-round activity.

The Vision Behind “The Runway”

The vision for The Runway is bold. County leaders see it as the largest indoor multi-sport complex in New York State and the second largest in the nation. Concept plans include indoor fields and courts, fitness and wellness spaces, classrooms, training areas, and even an elevated indoor track. There’s also room for outdoor tournament fields and potentially hotels, restaurants, or other complementary development nearby.

Why Griffiss Is Ripe for Redevelopment

While sports are the obvious headline, Picente stressed that this project goes beyond games and tournaments. The goal is economic development, tourism, job creation, and long-term activation of Griffiss. Youth and amateur sports, wellness programming, and emerging recreation trends are all part of the bigger picture.

Oneida County is open to a wide range of ideas and partnership models. That could mean public-private partnerships, long-term leases, operating agreements, or hybrid developer-operator setups. The county says it’s looking for experienced teams with vision, creativity, and the financial ability to deliver something that can compete on a national stage while still serving local residents.

What Developers Are Being Asked to Propose

Developers interested in the project have until 4 p.m. on April 9th, 2026, to submit their ideas. Questions must be submitted by February 23rd, 2026. While the REI doesn’t guarantee a final contract, it’s a major step toward figuring out what’s possible.

