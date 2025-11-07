If your child loves to tinker, build, or ask “how does that work?”, the Griffiss Institute’s STEM Expedition Series might just be the perfect adventure.

Designed for students in grades 2 through 6, these hands-on camps transform ordinary school breaks into amazing learning experiences filled with science, technology, engineering, and math. Also, let's be honest- It'll have a healthy dose of fun.

What Is the STEM Expedition Series?

Each camp in the series features a unique theme that keeps things fresh and engaging. The programs run right at the Griffiss Institute in Rome, and while transportation is parent drop-off only, the convenience is well worth it. Students should bring a bagged lunch, a refillable water bottle, and plenty of curiosity. These sessions are built to spark creativity and confidence.

Upcoming STEM Camps and Dates

Here’s what’s coming up:

STEMsgiving (Nov. 26) – Before the turkey hits the table, kids can explore the engineering side of autumn and Thanksgiving through fun, themed challenges. It runs 9 AM to 3 PM and costs $55.

Silent Night (Dec. 4) – Parents, this one’s for you! Drop the kids off from 5:30 to 8:30 PM while you wrap up those holiday errands. Students will dive into winter-themed chemistry and engineering projects. Cost: $45.

STEM Wonderland (Dec. 22–23) – A two-day winter weather adventure where kids experiment with snowy science and frosty engineering concepts. Cost: $110.

STEM Below Zero (Dec. 29–31 + Jan. 2) – Science in the cold has never been cooler. This four-day camp covers everything from technology to math, all through the lens of frozen fun. Cost: $220.

Inventioneers: Build the Future (Feb. 17–20) – Think “Shark Tank” for kids. Campers dream up and design their own inventions while learning real-world STEM applications. Cost: $220.

LEGO Robotics (Mar. 20 & Apr. 3) – Two separate one-day camps where kids bring technology to life through LEGO-based robotics challenges. Cost: $55 each.

Spring into STEM (Apr. 6–10) – Wrap up the season with an exploration of biology, wildlife, and outdoor science. This five-day program costs $275 and celebrates the STEM behind springtime.

How to Register and What to Bring

Registration is open now, but space is limited. To sign up or learn more, visit the Griffiss Institute registration page.

