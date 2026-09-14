Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Is Back for 2026 With Some New Tricks

If you thought the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze couldn’t get any bigger, brighter, or more creative, they’re proving us wrong in 2026.

The popular fall event is returning to Historic Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, and while the thousands of glowing pumpkins are still the stars of the show, there are some new things to check out this year.

The 2026 Blaze runs from September 18 through November 8 on select evenings, and this year’s experience includes more than 7,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns, 23 themed areas, and an expanded pumpkin trail.

Tom Nycz for Historic Hudson Valley Tom Nycz for Historic Hudson Valley

There’s a Newly Expanded Pumpkin Trail

One of the biggest changes for 2026 is the newly expanded pumpkin trail.

This year, Blaze is introducing new themes under what they're calling Trails & Tales. You’ll be able to get a spooky selfie with your favorite movie monster, see storybook characters come to life, and even run into pumpkin characters having their own dance party.

The displays combine the hand-carved pumpkins with lighting, projections, music, and special effects, so you're not just walking past pumpkins. The whole trail becomes part of the experience.

Tom Nycz for Historic Hudson Valley Tom Nycz for Historic Hudson Valley

More Than 7,000 Pumpkins Light Up the Night

More than 7,000 jack o’lanterns are used throughout the Blaze, and every single one is hand-carved by a small team of artists. 250,000 pounds of pumpkins are carved every year to create the massive displays.

There are now 23 themed areas to explore, including everything from a pumpkin circus to Hudson River wetlands and even some gourd-loving dinosaurs.

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The Gourd & Goblet Tavern and Headless Horseman’s Hideaway Are Back

If you want to make a night of it, there are also premium experiences available beyond the regular pumpkin trail.

The Gourd & Goblet Tavern takes you inside an 18th-century setting for food, drinks, and what Blaze describes as old-fashioned revelry.

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There's also the Headless Horseman's Hideaway, which brings even more spooky atmosphere, seasonal drinks, and the possibility of a surprise appearance by the infamous Headless Horseman.

Tom Nycz for Historic Hudson Valley Tom Nycz for Historic Hudson Valley

When Is the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze?

The 2026 Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs September 18 through November 8 at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson.

Admission is by timed entry, and advance tickets are required.

There are several ticket options depending on whether you want to experience just the Blaze or add one of the premium experiences.