Great news for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts—Goodman Mountain Trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest near Tupper Lake is officially open again.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the reopening of the trail on August 22, 2025, bringing an end to the closure that began in early June.

The closure was prompted by a bull moose displaying unusual behavior near the summit. Wildlife officials kept a close eye on the situation for several weeks, monitoring the moose’s movements and health.

Unfortunately, the animal’s condition worsened, and on August 6, the DEC, in consultation with the state wildlife veterinarian, humanely euthanized the moose. A necropsy is now underway to determine what caused the decline in the moose’s health.

Leave No Trace

Now that the trail is open, hikers can enjoy the full 3-mile round-trip, which climbs approximately 615 feet in elevation. The summit provides panoramic views of the surrounding Adirondacks, making the trek well worth the effort.

Along the way, the trail features charming bridges over deep gorges and wetlands, adding both beauty and variety to the hike. It’s a scenic and accessible route for outdoor lovers of all skill levels.

DEC officials encourage all hikers to follow Leave No Trace principles. That means staying on marked trails, carrying out your trash, respecting wildlife, and being considerate of fellow hikers. These steps help keep the trail safe, clean, and enjoyable for everyone.

Whether you’re a local looking for a weekend adventure or a visitor eager to explore the Adirondacks, Goodman Mountain Trail is ready to welcome you back.

Just remember to check the weather before heading out, as conditions can change quickly in the region.

