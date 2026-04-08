CNY Loses Another Beloved Business

Central New York is saying goodbye to one of its original craft beer pioneers.

Good Nature Brewing in Hamilton, NY, founded by Carrie Blackmore and Matt Whalen, is closing its doors after more than a decade of serving the community.

Officially opening to the public in January 2012, Good Nature was one of New York State’s first farm breweries, building a loyal following with its unique beers and welcoming atmosphere.

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A Legacy of Craft and Community

Over the years, Good Nature Brewing became more than just a brewery. From the Broad Street Tap Room opening in May 2013 to the larger Farm Brewery on Route 12B in June 2017, the business grew alongside the local craft beer scene.

Guests came for the beer, yes, but stayed for the sense of community, the events, and the shared passion for quality craft brewing.

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Thank You to the Fans

The founders took to social media to share the bittersweet news.

“After many years of serving this community, this Saturday will be our final day of service at Good Nature Brewing. We want to thank every guest who has walked through our doors sincerely, supported our team, and shared in what we’ve built here. Your support has meant everything to us over the years.”

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Everyone is encouraged to visit this Saturday, April 11, for one last service, share a meal, raise a glass, and take some cans home to keep the Good Nature experience alive even after the doors close.

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An End of an Era

For over a decade, Good Nature Brewing has brought fresh flavors, farm-to-table beers, and a welcoming space to CNY.

While it’s sad to see the brewery close, the impact it had on the community and the local craft beer scene will not be forgotten. This Saturday, it’s a chance to celebrate all those memories—and to say goodbye properly to a true CNY original.