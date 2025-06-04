If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own restaurant, this might just be your chance here in Central New York. A unique and beloved destination in Lee Center is up for grabs.

Gone Coastal is a well-established hotspot that’s become a go-to for locals thanks to its food, cozy atmosphere, and direct snowmobile trail access. While the current owners aren’t selling the business itself, they are selling the land and 6,000 sq. ft. building, which includes a fully operational restaurant, bar, and banquet facility. The owners are selling the building and property—not the business name. It can still operate as a restaurant, just not under the ‘Gone Coastal’ name.”

“Presenting an incredible opportunity to own a fully operational and locally beloved restaurant, banquet facility, and income-producing property ALL IN ONE!”

What’s Included In The Gone Costal Property Sale

The space is split across two stories, with a downstairs restaurant featuring a full bar, commercial kitchen, and multiple dining areas—including a large banquet hall perfect for private events. The upstairs includes a 1,900 sq. ft. apartment with its own private entrance.

“Turn-key is an understatement here – and a total occupancy of 250 people allows for endless possibilities!”

Recent upgrades include a new central A/C system (2025), a freshly painted metal roof (2020), replacement windows (2016), and updated electrical (2012). Plus, there’s a massive 3,500-gallon propane tank and enough parking for over 60 vehicles.

"Don’t miss your chance to take over this turn-key Upstate NY business and make it your own!"

Ready For The Next Chapter In Lee Center

The current asking price is $675,000. The restaurant will continue to operate while the sale is going on. You can learn more online here.

