Drivers, start your engines—because the longest go-kart track in New York State has officially opened for the season, and it’s just a few hours’ drive from Central New York.

Located in the scenic heart of the Thousand Islands, Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts offers an exhilarating racing experience that’s perfect for families, friends, and anyone craving some fast-paced fun.

The star attraction here is the track itself—spanning over a mile in length, it’s the longest go-kart track you’ll find in New York or anywhere else in America.

Twists & Turns

Whether you’re a seasoned speedster or a casual racer, the track’s twists and turns provide plenty of excitement for everyone.

Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts has six single-seat go-karts, ideal for solo racers ready to push their limits. There are also two double-seaters, perfect for taking a friend or family member along for the ride.

Mini Golf & Arcade

But the fun doesn’t stop when you cross the finish line. After a few laps, you can cool off and switch gears with a round of mini-golf, navigating charming obstacles and scenic views that keep the competitive spirit alive off the track.

The arcade offers classic games and new favorites to test your luck and skills.

Weekend Getaway or Just a Day Trip

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or just a day trip, Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts is a must-visit destination for anyone in Central New York looking to add some speed, skill, and smiles to their outdoor adventures this season.

