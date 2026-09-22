General Motors issued a major safety recall affecting more than 306,000 Chevrolet and Buick SUVs due to a defect that can cause the rearview camera to display a distorted image or go completely blank when shifting into reverse.

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GM dealerships will inspect the rearview camera system and replace the camera unit free of charge using parts from an unaffected production batch.

General Motors has already begun mailing out owner notification letters.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Affected Vehicles

The recall targets several popular subcompact and compact SUV models built primarily for the 2024–2026 model years.

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Buick Envista : 2024–2025 model years

Buick Encore GX : 2024–2026 model years

Chevrolet Trailblazer : 2024–2026 model years

Chevrolet Trax : 2025 model year

The Issue Unlike software-related glitches, this defect comes from a manufacturing quality control problem during assembly. A cleaning step weakened the adhesive bond sealing the camera housing, allowing moisture and grime to seep inside over time.

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This moisture intrusion causes the video feed to fail or warp, reducing rear visibility and increasing the risk of a back over crash.

What Owners Should Do NHTSA Recalls Page You can search your Vehicle Identification Number on theto confirm if your specific vehicle is included.

Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera as needed free of charge.

Chevrolet customer service: 1-800-222-1020

Buick customer service: 1-800-521-7300