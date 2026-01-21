More retail doors are closing across New York, and for shoppers who grew up browsing shelves, trading in games, or grabbing a last-minute gift at the mall, this latest round hits close to home.

Another batch of GameStop locations either already shut down or are scheduled to close this month, continuing a trend that’s been steadily shrinking the brick-and-mortar footprint across the state.

More Closures Across New York

This newest wave of closings affects communities big and small — from Buffalo-area plazas to malls in the Hudson Valley, Brooklyn, and Central New York. Some locations quietly closed earlier this month, while others wrapped up operations on January 14.

This isn’t happening in isolation. The company has been trimming its store count nationwide, leaning more heavily into online sales and cost-cutting as shopping habits continue to shift.

New York Locations Affected

Amherst (Buffalo) – University Plaza, 3500 Main St.

Amsterdam – Amsterdam Commons, 4930 Route 30

Bronx – 1030 Westchester Ave.

Brooklyn – 457–465 Fulton St.

Brooklyn (Bensonhurst) – 6713 18th Ave.

Brooklyn (Bensonhurst) – 2141 86th St.

Brooklyn (Brownsville) – 1622 Pitkin Ave.

Brooklyn – Gateway Center, 470 Gateway Dr.

Depew – Transit-Losson Center, 4960 Transit Rd.

Evans Mills – 26445 Johnson Rd.

Herkimer – EFK Plaza, 324 E. Sale St.

Hudson – Greenport Commons, 424 Fairview Ave.

Ithaca – Meadows Square, 324 Elmira Rd.

Jamaica – 163-08 Jamaica Ave.

Johnstown – Johnstown Mall, 222 N. Comrie Ave.

Lockport – Home Depot Plaza, 5716 S. Transit Rd.

Middletown – Galleria at Crystal Run

Monticello – Monticello Mall

Plattsburgh – Champlain Centre Mall

Poughkeepsie – 44 Plaza

Poughkeepsie – Poughkeepsie Galleria

Ridgewood – 57-20 Myrtle Ave.

Rochester – Eastridge Plaza

Rosedale – Five Towns Shopping Center

Webster – Webster Square

Valley Stream – Green Acres Mall

Victor – Victor Crossing

West Nyack – Palisades Center Mall

White Plains – The Westchester

Yonkers – Cross County Center

The Rome and New Hartford locations aren't on the chopping block and are safe, for now.

If you’re wondering whether your local store is next, a frequently updated, unofficial list of closures can be found at gsclosing.blogspot.com.