A man tragically drowned while trying to swim from shore to reach his girlfriend after their inflatable boat tipped over in Fulton County.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 6, 2025 in Great Sacandaga Lake. The Schenectady County man's heroic attempt to save his partner turned fatal in what was a heartbreaking accident on the water.

The following morning, on July 7, the New York State Police Dive Team recovered the victim. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Unit located the body just before 10 AM, and the Dive Team quickly brought it to the surface within minutes.

On the night of the incident, New York State DEC Officer Shane Manns was patrolling the lake and was the first law enforcement officer on scene. He immediately began coordinating efforts with multiple agencies to manage the emergency near the Broadalbin Boat Launch.

Good Samaritans Rescue Woman

Fulton County Sheriff Giardino expressed his gratitude to the Good Samaritans who stopped to recover the inflatable tube boat and assisted the woman who was struggling in the water.

To help prevent future tragedies, Sheriff Giardino reminded everyone that anyone boating on lakes or rivers must have a boater safety certificate.

He urged boaters to limit alcohol consumption, always wear a life jacket—since over half of drownings could be prevented with one—stick to waters they know, fuel up before leaving, yield to other boats, and avoid boating after dark if unfamiliar with the area.

These simple precautions can help save lives.