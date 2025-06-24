Central New York parents: looking for a fun (and free) way to help the kids beat the heat? We’ve got good news for you.

While the city of Oneida pool might be closed, the community isn’t letting that stop the summer fun. Thanks to some amazing local support, Veterans Memorial Park is turning into a splash zone this week—and you’re invited for free.

What to Expect at the Splash Zone

The Oneida Fire Department will be rolling out the Water Tower for some cool-down fun. Kids can run through refreshing sprays of water, straight from the same team that helps keep Oneida safe. It's the kind of community spirit that makes Oneida such a great place to live.

Airtime Inflatables is stepping up in a big way as well. They’ve generously donated a 30-foot dual Slip N Slide for the event. It's long, fast, and guaranteed to bring nonstop smiles.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park

When: Today from 12 PM to 4 PM

Bring the kids, pack some sunscreen, and don’t forget a towel (or two). Whether you're looking to fill the afternoon or just want to cool off for a bit, this is one of those simple summer moments that’s too good to miss.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8PM tonight for several counties across Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania, with heat index values reaching up to 99 degrees. The high temperatures and humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses, so residents are urged to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sun, and check in on vulnerable neighbors and relatives.

