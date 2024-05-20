Beat Boredom With Free Kid-Friendly Movies All Summer in Central New York
When the kids say they're bored and there's nothing to do this summer, send them to the movies.
Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the children while they are out of school, at least for a few days a week.
Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford will feature not one, but two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Here's the summer movie lineup:
Free Summer Kid Movies
July 9 & 10
Shrek
Minions The Rise of Gru
July 16 & 17
Turtles Mutant Mayhem
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
July 23 & 24
Sonic the Hedgehog
Trolls
July 30 & 31
Paw Patrol Mighty Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
August 6 & 7
Puss & Boots
Clifford the Big Red Dog
August 13 & 14
Paws of Fury The Legend of Haan
Migration
August 20 & 21
Spiderman
The Bad Guys
August 27 & 28
Sing 2
Marquee Summer Movies
To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards Plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.
Summer Fun for Kids
There are plenty of things for the kids to see and do over their summer vacation in New York State. From educational entertainment at area animal parks and the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester to just some good old splashing fun at water and amusement parks
