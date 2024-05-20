Beat Boredom With Free Kid-Friendly Movies All Summer in Central New York

When the kids say they're bored and there's nothing to do this summer, send them to the movies.

Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the children while they are out of school, at least for a few days a week.

Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford will feature not one, but two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Here's the summer movie lineup:

Free Summer Kid Movies

July 9 & 10

Shrek

Minions The Rise of Gru

July 16 & 17

Turtles Mutant Mayhem

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

July 23 & 24

Sonic the Hedgehog

Trolls

July 30 & 31

Paw Patrol Mighty Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

August 6 & 7

Puss & Boots

Clifford the Big Red Dog

August 13 & 14

Paws of Fury The Legend of Haan

Migration

August 20 & 21

Spiderman

The Bad Guys

August 27 & 28

Sing 2

To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards Plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.

Summer Fun for Kids

There are plenty of things for the kids to see and do over their summer vacation in New York State. From educational entertainment at area animal parks and the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester to just some good old splashing fun at water and amusement parks

