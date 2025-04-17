Free Summer Flicks For Kids at Central New York Theater
Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the kids while they are out of school, at least for a few days a week.
Beat the boredom at Marquee Cinema in the Orchard's Plaza in New Hartford. The theater will feature two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM.
Here's the summer movie lineup for 2025:
July 8 & 9
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem
The Bad Guys
July 15 & 16
Despicable Me 4
Sonic the Hedgehog
July 22 & 23
Kung Fu Panda 4
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
July 29 & 30
Harold & the Purple Crayon
Spiderman Into the Spiderverse
August 5 & 6
The Wild Robot
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
August 12 & 13
The Garfield Movie
The Minions - The Rise of Gru
August 19 & 20
Tranformers One
Trolls
August 26 & 27
Spiderman Across the Spiderverse
Migration
To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards Plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.
Regal Cinemas Lawsuit
Speaking of movies. If you've been to see one at a Regal Cinema in New York State, you may be owned some money.
A class action lawsuit claimed Regal didn't properly disclosure booking fees for electronic tickets before purchase.
READ MORE: New York Moviegoers Could Cash In On $25 Million Settlement
If you bought a ticket between July 31, 2023, and July 15, 2024, you may be entitled to part of the $2.5 million settlement.
Get more information and file a claim before April 21 at regalticketfeesettlement.com.
