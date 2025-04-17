Free Summer Flicks For Kids at Central New York Theater

Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the kids while they are out of school, at least for a few days a week.

Beat the boredom at Marquee Cinema in the Orchard's Plaza in New Hartford. The theater will feature two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM.

Here's the summer movie lineup for 2025:

July 8 & 9

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Mutant Mayhem

The Bad Guys

July 15 & 16

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog

July 22 & 23

Kung Fu Panda 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

July 29 & 30

Harold & the Purple Crayon

Spiderman Into the Spiderverse

August 5 & 6

The Wild Robot

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

August 12 & 13

The Garfield Movie

The Minions - The Rise of Gru

August 19 & 20

Tranformers One

Trolls

August 26 & 27

Spiderman Across the Spiderverse

Migration

To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards Plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.

Regal Cinemas Lawsuit

Speaking of movies. If you've been to see one at a Regal Cinema in New York State, you may be owned some money.

A class action lawsuit claimed Regal didn't properly disclosure booking fees for electronic tickets before purchase.

If you bought a ticket between July 31, 2023, and July 15, 2024, you may be entitled to part of the $2.5 million settlement.

Get more information and file a claim before April 21 at regalticketfeesettlement.com.

