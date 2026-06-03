Camping in New York Just Got a Whole Lot Easier

If you’ve ever thought about camping but had no idea where to start — or let’s be honest, didn’t want to deal with buying all the gear — this might be your year.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just announced the return of its First-Time Camper Program for 2026, and it’s basically a “show up, and we’ll handle the rest” kind of outdoor experience.

This program is designed especially for people who’ve never camped before, making it easier than ever to try something new without feeling overwhelmed. And yes, that includes folks who may not otherwise have access to outdoor recreation.

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Everything You Need Is Already There

We’re talking a full setup waiting for you. Participants get a tent, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, chairs, a lantern — even firewood.

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And if you’re worried about not knowing what you’re doing, don’t be. A camping ambassador will actually meet you on-site and walk you through everything with a “Camping 101” lesson. It’s like having a built-in guide for your first trip.

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Plus, you’re not exactly roughing it. Bathrooms and hot showers are just a short walk away.

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Pick Your Spot and Take Your Shot

New York residents can enter the lottery now through June 12, 2026, choosing from several stunning locations in the Adirondacks and Catskills, including:

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Spots are filled through a random lottery, so it’s worth throwing your name in and seeing what happens.

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More Than Just Sleeping Outside

This isn’t just about pitching a tent. Campers will also get the chance to try things like fishing, hiking, paddling, and birdwatching — all with guidance from experts.

And honestly, for anyone who’s been curious about camping but didn’t know where to begin, this is about as easy as it gets.

All you have to do is show up — and maybe remember the marshmallows.