Central New York Teen Winning Battle Against Rare Brain Tumor

A Frankfort teen is kicking cancer's butt thanks to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and the generosity of Central New Yorkers.

Ahmed Merdanovic battled 4 brain surgeries before he even became a teenager. The fifth was the one that saved his life.

It began when Ahmed started getting headaches when he was only 9. His mom Jennifer Curtis, knew something was wrong when he lined up for a fire alarm at school one day.

"There was no alarm. He was hearing it in his head."

Brain Tumor

MRI results showed the constant noise Ahmed was hearing was coming from a softball-sized tumor in his brain that had blocked the flow of the cerebral spinal fluid. The family was sent to Syracuse immediately.

Jennifer wanted a second opinion but she was told there was no time. Ahmed needed emergency surgery or he'd slip into a coma.

It wasn't just one surgery either. Ahmed went through several over the next few years. After the 4th surgery, Jennifer took matters into her own hands. She'd heard St Jude Children's Research Hospital had seen more brain tumors like Ahmed's than any other hospital.

"We contacted the hospital and a doctor called back on a Sunday afternoon, from his personal cell phone, saying he wanted to see us. We flew down and Ahmed had surgery within a couple of days of us arriving."

10 Weeks at St Jude

Ahmed spent 10 weeks at St Jude getting treatment to battle his brain tumor.

"It was terrifying. But when you walk through the doors at St Jude, all of a sudden you have hope. Everywhere you look there are children battling cancer, but everyone is happy."

The hospital, which Ahmed says is not like any other hospital, treats so much more than just cancer. "Doctors here would treat the tumor, but at St Jude, they treat the entire patient," Jennifer explained. "Everything the tumor causes has so many side effects and they treat that too so he could have a better quality of life."

Rare Tumor

Cranial meningioma may be a rare brain tumor, but St Jude is helping children win their cancer battle every day. "You meet so many children with the same tumor. You can commiserate with other families and get hope from their journey. It's so uplifting."

One of those families is from Remsen. Anna Jones had the same tumor as Ahmed and she's been cancer-free for the past ten years. The two families met at St Jude several years ago.

"It's crazy to think there’s a one in 2 million chance of a child having this tumor and these two live so close, said Anna's mom Christine."

Ahmed returns to St. Jude for constant follow-ups but everything is looking up. He's doing well in school, making the honor roll and even joined the track team.

Help Save Lives

It's all thanks to one phone call to St Jude. And the family has never seen a bill for anything. Not for treatment. Not for housing. Not for food. Not for travel. At St Jude, they believe all the parents should worry about is caring for their child.

We can't thank St. Jude enough for everything they've done for us and saving Ahmed. They've given us hope and we will always try to give back as St. Jude continually works to improve the outcome of childhood cancer.

"We are just blessed because of St Jude," said Ahmed. "They have done so much for my family. They have done so much for me and other kids around the world to grow up to be healthy in every aspect of life. Please donate to St Jude."

Thank You Gifts

