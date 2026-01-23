If you’ve walked through Destiny USA recently, you’ve probably noticed the mall feels a little different than it used to. That feeling is about to hit again. Another store is going dark.

Francesca’s is closing all of its stores — including the Syracuse location.

The first report came from Women’s Wear Daily, which says the company is liquidating inventory and shutting down operations entirely. While individual closing dates haven’t been shared, the end result is clear: Francesca’s won’t be part of the mall much longer.

A Store A Lot of People Remember

Francesca’s was one of those stores you popped into “just to look” and somehow walked out with a bag. It wasn’t massive, it wasn’t flashy, but it had a loyal following — especially for shoppers who liked something a little trendier without committing to a full department store trip.

This isn’t completely out of the blue. The brand went through bankruptcy back in 2020 and closed dozens of locations at the time. It managed to hang on for a few more years, but like a lot of mall-based retailers, changing shopping habits and rising costs eventually caught up.

Part of a Bigger Pattern at Destiny USA

For Central New York shoppers, this news fits into a larger pattern we’ve been seeing at Destiny USA. Stores come and go, but lately, it feels like more longtime names are disappearing.

Finish Line, TGI Fridays, World of Beer, At Home, and Margaritaville are just some of the big names that have packed up and moved out.

What Shoppers Can Expect

If Francesca’s was one of your regular stops, expect clearance racks and “everything must go” signs as inventory is moved out. For some, it’s a chance to grab one last deal. For others, it’s just another reminder that the mall experience keeps changing.