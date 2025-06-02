You know that feeling when summer nights start to roll in when the air is warm, the fireflies come out, and you're just itching for something a little different to do? Yeah, us too.

One of their most-loved summer events is back at Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo, for 3 amazing nights. Each night offers an evening experience that blends nature, music, great drinks, and a whole lot of heart.

Adult Night Only Is Back At Fort Rickey Of Rome

This year, they have lined up three special nights you’ll want to circle on your calendar:

Friday, June 21 | 6–9 PM

Friday, July 26 | 7–10 PM

Friday, September 6 | 6–9 PM

So, what makes these nights so special? The soft glow of string lights, crackling campfires, and the soothing sound of live music floating through the air. You’ve got a glass of wine (or cider, or beer) in hand, the stars starting to peek out overhead, and suddenly, a baby goat wants a cuddle. Sounds dreamy, right?

What to Expect at Fort Rickey’s Adult Nights

Local favorite Isaac French will be providing the live music, setting the perfect soundtrack for the night. And yes—there will be s’mores. It's a summer night, so why not?

You’ll get to wander the grounds, meet our friendly deer, and hang out with the cutest goats you’ve ever seen. It’s calm, it’s cozy, and it’s something totally unique to do in Central New York during your summer vacation.

Admission Details and Age Restrictions

Here’s what you need to know before you come:

This is an 18+ event (sorry, kiddos). Bring your ID!

Admission is just $12 plus tax

Adult drinks are only $5 a glass (21+ to purchase)

They’ll also have some delicious local food trucks on-site:

Motley Chew on July 26

Squishy’s BBQ on September 6

Whether you're planning a date night, a friends’ night out, or just looking to treat yourself to something peaceful and fun—you’ll find all that (and more) at Adults Only Night at Fort Rickey.

Come for the goats, stay for the vibes.

